iPhone 13 Pro Models Might Feature 120Hz ProMotion and Always-On Display

The hype surrounding the iPhone 12 series has not yet faded off and we're starting to hear details on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple doesn't seem to rest when it comes to introducing new tech. The entire year we were expecting Apple to bring a higher refresh rate display to the iPhone 12 series. Most of the reports mentioned that only the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a higher refresh rate. However, that did not pan out. Now, it is being reported that Apple will adopt LTPO technology which will enable the iPhone 13 Pro models to bolster the 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature 120Hz Display Using the LTPO Display Technology From LG and Samsung

Yes, you've read that correctly, only the Pro models of the iPhone 13 will feature a 120Hz display thanks to the LTPO technology. According to the Korean website The Elec, only the Pro models out of the four will feature a 120Hz display while the standard models will stick to 60Hz. The report further mentions that LG and Samsung will remain Apple's top suppliers for the iPhone 13's display. However, the Chinese company BOE is also targeting to land some orders from Apple.

Here’s When iOS 14.3 Will Release in Your Local Time Zone Today

The displays to be used for the iPhone 13 are said to be more "technologically sophisticated" compared to the ones found on the iPhone 12 series. Next year's iPhone models will feature LTPO technology which is significantly more power-saving and allows individual pixels to light up instead of the entire display. What this would do is allow the iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz, resulting in a much smoother scrolling experience, improved motion, and much more.

Since the LTPO technology has the ability to light up individual pixels like the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6, it is possible that the iPhone 13 Pro models also receive always-on functionality. Also, this will contribute to offering better battery life on the iPhone which has remained a point of concern for many users.

While the technology was supposed to be part of the iPhone 12 series, Apple decided for a later unveiling. Out of the many reports and rumors, analyst Ross Young accurately predicted that the 120Hz refresh rate will be reserved for 2021 along with the LTPO display tech. This will not be the first time that Apple will be playing on the higher refresh grounds. The iPad Pro has featured a 120Hz ProMotion display since 2017 and it's about time it is brought down to the iPhone.

Do you think 120Hz on the iPhone 12 Pro models would offer a better user experience since Apple's 60Hz is a lot different than other smartphones? Let is know in the comments.