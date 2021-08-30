Here’s When Apple Will Potentially Release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the Public

Apple unveiled iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public at its WWDC in June. While the updates are packed with a plethora of new additions and under the hood improvements, it does contribute to the visual aspect of the platform as well. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 currently rest in the beta stage as developers are contributing to making the platform more stable to use when it is ready to be released to the public. However, it is always worth knowing when Apple will see fit to release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public.

This is When Apple Might Release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the Public for all Compatible iPhone and iPad Models

If you happen to own an iPhone or iPad, you might be anxiously waiting for the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates to arrive. The improvements made in the Messages app and FaceTime app are more than enough to keep you wanting. In addition, the all-new Focus mode, Safari, Live Text. Notifications redesign and Background Sounds are pretty good examples of why you should note when Apple will release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public.

Apple Just Acquired the Classical Music Streaming Service Primephonic, Will Launch Dedicated App Next Year

Apple has not yet decided to let uses know when it is hosting the Apple event to launch the iPhone 13 series, iPad mini 6, and the Apple Watch Series 7. Since the final word rests with Apple, we can only speculate at this point in time when Apple will release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public. Henceforth, be sure to take the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 release date with a pinch of salt as the final word rests with Apple.

To know when Apple will see fit to release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public, we must first note the release frame of the previous updates. You can check out when Apple released previous updates below.

iOS 14 was released a day after the September 15 event.

iOS 13 was released 9 days after the September 10 event.

iOS 12 was released 5 days after the September 12 event.

iOS 11 was released 7 days after the September 12 event.

To speculate when Apple will release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public depends on its September event. For instance, Apple has been rumored to host the iPhone 13 event on September 17 and if it pans out, we can expect the updates to arrive in the following week. If Apple's September event takes place by the end of the second week, we can expect iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to arrive by September 20. Henceforth, it all depends on when Apple decided to host the event,

There you have it, folks. You now have a rough idea of when Apple might release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to the public. What potential dates do you have in mind? Let us know in the comments.