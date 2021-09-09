iPhone 13 Models to Feature Same Storage Capacity as iPhone 12 Minus the 256GB Variant

Apple sent out iPhone 13 event invites a few days ago to members of the press. The company will host its 'California Streaming' event on September 14 and we could not be more excited. Moreover, details on iPhone 13 keep pouring in as we get closer to the launch. According to the latest, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature the same storage options as iPhone 12 models minus the 256GB variant.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to Not Come in 256GB Storage Option - Only 64GB and 128GB Will be Available

According to the KTC, a Ukranian e-commerce website (via 91mobiles) the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 models will feature the same storage configuration as that of the current iPhone 12 models. However, the standard models will skip the 256GB storage option. While this is a strange move, it will give users fewer choices. Check out the iPhone 13 storage options below as detailed by the e-commerce website.

iPhone 13 mini will come in 64GB and 128GB option.

iPhone 13 will come in 64GB and 128GB option.

iPhone 13 Pro to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB option.

iPhone 13 Pro Max to come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB option.

While the final word rests with Apple, other Ukrainian e-commerce websites share different storage configurations on the iPhone 13. Some eliminate the 64GB option for the iPhone 13 mini but a new 512GB option will be part of the mix. Other sites also share options up to 1TB. Moreover, KTC's information shows no sign of a 1TB option for the iPhone 13 Pro models which was previously rumored. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Other than storage, the report also highlights new color variants of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models. We are expecting Apple to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 and redesigned iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 series. We will be covering Apple's live event, so be sure to stick around.

What are your speculations regarding the iPhone 13 storage?