Apple Watch Series 7 to Come With Exclusive Watch Faces All Thanks to the Larger Display

The Apple Watch Series 7 launch is mere weeks away from now and we are hearing more details on what the device will be capable of. We have previously heard that the upcoming wearable from Apple will feature a larger 41mm and 45mm display with flat edges. With the larger displays at disposal, Apple wants to include new watch faces which will take advantage of the bigger screen real estate. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Watch Series 7's Larger Display Will Make Room For New Watch Faces

The details were shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his new Power On newsletter, citing that Apple all thanks to slimmer bezels and a bigger display, the company will include new watch faces. In addition to the display, the case size of the Apple Watch Series 7 will also be bigger. However, if you are keeping up with the latest news, we covered that the Series 7 will still be compatible with older bands.

As mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature 41mm and 45mm display variants. With new display sizes, Apple is planning to include new watch faces that take full advantage of the extra space.

This year's watches will come in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes, up from 40 and 44 millimeters. I'm told that Apple will bundle multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger screen, including an updated Infograph Modular face. This will be the second time in the Apple Watch's history that the company has increased the display size, following the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017.

While existing watch faces will be present as well, the new watch faces will be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7. Watch faces aside, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature flat edges, enhanced performance, and battery life, and new color options like green. We will share more details in the future, so be sure to stick around. Also, check out the Apple Watch Series 7 clone that appeared online.

