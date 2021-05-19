Here is Your First Potential Look at the Apple Watch Series 7 With Flat-Edged Design, More

Apple is far ahead in the smartwatch market compared to other companies and the company never seizes to experiment. The Apple Watch is a very capable device and we have seen over the years how it has helped save the lives of people. From a heart rate monitor to the electrocardiogram sensor, Apple is gradually making the Apple Watch a must-have fitness wearable. Well, now we have more details on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 will potentially feature a flat-edged design with numerous new color options.

Apple Watch Series 7 Renders Look Amazing in Green, Resembles the Green Color on the New M1 iMac

The latest news pertaining to the Apple Watch Series 7 design comes from Jon Prosser. The Apple Watch received one major update in terms of design. While the Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 feature the same design, the Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6 come with a bigger display and other minor tweaks. With the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple might be looking to revamp the chassis of the wearable with a flat-edged design.

Earlier today, Jon Prosser talked about the Apple Watch Series 7 on his Genius Bar podcast. Now, the leaker has shared renders of the wearable based on images that he received from his sources. To be fair, the new Apple Watch Series 7 design looks quite appealing and a major step up from the previous iteration. The speaker layout of the Apple Watch Series 7 seems to be stretched at quite a length compared to the current design and layouts. Nonetheless, it does look stealthy.

Jon Prosser points that he is not familiar with the internals of the wearable as of yet. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if Apple will add a new forward-facing addition to the table. We did hear that Apple will incorporate a blood glucose monitor but according to SEC filing, the feature will have to wait until 2022.

In addition to this, there is no news when Apple will see fit to announce the wearable. We can expect the company to announce the wearable later this year, as it was also quoted by Ming-Chi Kuo. Check out the video below for more details.

This is all there is to it, folks. You can check out the renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 and how the design is so much better than the current models. In addition, the green color looks pretty stunning and very similar to the green M1 iMac.

How do you like the design? Let us know in the comments.