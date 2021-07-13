AirPods 3 to Have Wireless Charging Case as Standard, Different Tips Sizes

Apple’s suppliers previously started shipments of BT substrates that would be a part of the AirPods 3 internal components, suggesting that the new wireless earbuds are on track to be unveiled in 2021. A plus side to this news that should be no launch delay, with another benefit of picking these up highlighted by one tipster, claiming that the AirPods 3 will ship with a wireless charging case as standard. This means Apple will not charge customers more money just to top up the case using a Qi-compatible pad as it has on the previous occasion.

Tipster Also Mentions That the AirPods Pro 2 Have Been Delayed to 2022

In a new tweet, @dylandkt also states that the AirPods 3 will feature different-sized ear tips so they fit naturally for the user. After two generations of launching AirPods in the same size and design, Apple will finally provide users with an option similar to the AirPods Pro when it comes to adjusting ear tips. In the process, this little complaint would have been addressed, likely leading to a higher customer base.

Apple Adds Another mini-LED Supplier as Its Expects High Demand for M1X MacBook Pro Models

The tipster also states that the AirPods 3 will arrive with a new design, which we have heard of on countless occasions. To remind you, Apple’s upcoming wireless earbuds will adopt a SiP, or System-in-Package technology similar to AirPods Pro. This technology helps decrease the space size that internal components use up, which is why the AirPods 3 are reported to ship with a smaller stem compared to its direct predecessors.

New Airpods with redesign and new Airpods Pro will release in 2021.

The new Airpods will feature different tip sizes and the wireless charging case will finally be standard and not just an option for the new Airpods. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 4, 2021

As for the AirPods Pro 2, a previous report mentioned that these will launch in 2022 with updated motion sensors and a focus on fitness. However, the latest update from the tipster states reveals the AirPods Pro 2 have been delayed but has not provided a reason. Perhaps Apple has intentionally delayed them because the launch may have eaten into the AirPods 3 sales.

Apple is also expected to price the AirPods 3 competitively and since these are expected to arrive without Active Noise Cancellation, you can rest assured these will be cheaper than the current-generation AirPods Pro.

News Source: Dylandkt