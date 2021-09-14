iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Feature 50 Percent Faster Graphics, 120Hz ProMotion Display, Fresh Blue Color, More

Apple saved the best for last in the form of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. For the first time, iPhones ship with faster refresh rate displays, and that is not the only upgrade we will talk about in depth here. Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s flagships offerings.

Display Improvements and High Refresh Rate

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a new Super Retina XDR display and in addition to being 25 percent brighter than the previous-generation models, the screens are faster thanks to the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The ProMotion display is not always running at 120Hz, as it will change its value depending on the content being shown. This will also include adapting the display’s refresh rate to your scrolling speed. The notch on both models has also been reduced by 20 percent compared to the previous series.

Design

Just like on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max employ a Ceramic Shield glass at the front, with IP68 water resistance, and a redesigned interior to support the new camera system and a bigger battery. In short, from a distance, it will not look like both these flagships look any different than their direct predecessors.

Hardware

Like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature Apple’s A15 Bionic, with one small but hefty change. There is a 5-core GPU present in this A15 Bionic, allowing for 50 percent graphics. Aside from that, the specifications of the chipset remain the same. We are confident there will be RAM differences between the Pro and non-Pro versions, but we will have to wait for those in the coming days.

Camera

Apple focused a little too much on the camera of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, so let us check those out in detail. Firstly, Apple has introduced 3x optical zoom features for both telephoto and ultrawide cameras, along with incorporating a bigger sensor for capturing more light. A new camera with an F/1.5 aperture has also been included. In addition, Night Mode is now available on all cameras, including the telephoto unit.







Apple has added a new Macro mode for all those obsessed with close-up photography. ‘Photographic Styles’ applies edits in real-time as the photo is rendered, allowing you to set up custom edits beforehand and get your output in the final product as soon as you capture. You can also record 4K 30FPS on the ProRes setting, as the option is now available in the camera app.

Battery

Like always, Apple has not provided the battery capacity but mentions that iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last longer 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Pricing, Colors & Availability

The iPhone 13 Pro starts from $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from $1099, the same price as last year. Available storage tiers are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and a new 1TB version. Pre-orders will kick off from September 17, Friday, with shipments starting September 24. As for the available colors, they are Graphite, Gold, Silver, and a new Sierra Blue.