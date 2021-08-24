Apple Watch Series 7 to Launch in Two New Size Options With Compatibity For Older Bands

Apple is expected to host multiple events in September as it is gearing to announce a boatload of products. While the iPhone 13 series will be the highlight of the event, the Cupertino-giant is also expected to announce the redesigned iPad mini 6 as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. According to the latest the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch in two new size options.

Apple to Announce Apple Watch Series 7 in New Larger Sizes But Older Bands Will Potentially Fit

According to a leaker of the Chinese social media network Weibo, Apple will launch the new Apple Watch Series 7 in 41mm and 45mm larger case sizes. The account information on Weibo goes by the name UnclePan sharing that the company will increase the case size compared to current models. Since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple increased the case size from 38mm and 42mm to 40mm and 44mm. Now, the company is further increasing the size to 41mm and 45mm.

Take note that increasing the case size allows accessory makers to change the size of bands. In addition, existing users looking to upgrade to a newer model have to consider compatibility scenarios with the newer models. However, this might not be the case with the Apple Watch Series 7, which allows bands designed for previous-gen Apple Watch models to be compatible.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with the new size is expected to arrive with a flat-edged design allowing the company to increase the screen size of the wearable. The Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive in new color options including green and blue, as seen in renders shared by Jon Prosser in May.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will launch alongside the iPhone 13 series, iPad mini 6, as well as the AirPods 3. We will share more details on the wearable as soon as we have further information. Share your views with us in the comments regarding the new size options.