Apple to Launch AirPods 3 Later This Year With New Case, Shorter Stem, More

The Apple AirPods Pro features state-of-the-art hardware with immersive sound quality. In addition, the design of the AirPods Pro is compact when compared to the AirPods 2. However, Apple seems to be developing the third generation of the AirPods which will feature a design similar to that of its 'Pro' model. Moreover, the AirPods 3 are also coined to launch later this year, potentially at the iPhone 13 launch event.

Apple to Potentially Launch AirPods 3 Later This Year WHhich Will Mirror the Design of the AirPods Pro

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working to launch the AirPods 3 later this year. Apple could either go for a soft launch with a press release or launch the third-generation AirPods alongside the iPhone 13. However, these are mere speculations at this point in time and the final word rests with Apple.

This is not the first time that we are hearing of the AirPods 3 launch. In fact, Gurman's notion is in line with past leaks and rumors. Henceforth, there is a high chance that Apple might launch the AirPods 3 later this year. As mentioned earlier, Apple's AirPods 3 will feature a design similar to that of the current AirPods Pro. What this means is that the third-generation AirPods 3 will feature a smaller stem. In addition, Apple is also working on a new case to house the AirPods 3.

Other than this, Gurman also points out that Apple will release the second generation of AirPods Pro next year. It will incorporate motion sensors and will focus on fitness tracking. As mentioned earlier these are mere rumors at this stage and the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

Are you waiting for the AirPods 3 upgrade? What are your expectations of the features? Let us know in the commnets.