All iPhone 13 Models Still Reported to Come With Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization

Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization is currently limited to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but this year, Apple could have different plans for the iPhone 13 series. According to the latest report, all four models arriving later this year could get this upgrade, and to remind you, this report has been mentioned before.

Conflicting Reports Have Said That Only the ‘Pro’ Models This Year Will Feature This Camera Upgrade

A DigiTimes report spotted by MacRumors talks about how Apple’s supply chain has been informed to increase capacity to meet the demand for iPhones.

“The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones.”

DigiTimes report might comfort many customers waiting patiently to get their hands on a less expensive iPhone 13 to see what Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization is all about, but we would ask you to exercise caution. Firstly, the Taiwanese publication’s track record is not the cleanest, and there are conflicting reports that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will get this upgrade.

It is not reported which camera would gain support for Sensor-Shift Camera Stabilization. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the upgrade was added to the wide-angle lens, which is also known as the primary 12MP camera. If you are wondering, this form of stabilization acts on the sensor instead of the lens for improved image quality. We will also need to see if this is applied for video capture or not, so we recommend waiting for more details to come through.

News Source: DigiTimes