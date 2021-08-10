iPhone 13 to Feature ProRes and Portrait Mode for Videos, ProMotion Display, Smaller Notch, More

Apple's upcoming smartphones are due to arrive later this year, potentially in September if Apple is looking to stick to its usual release frame. Nonetheless, we are hearing more details on the device on a daily basis. We already know that the iPhone 13 will bring major improvements to the camera. More importantly, the iPhone 13's camera features will be oriented towards professional users and so far, we have heard that the device will boast Portrait Mode for video as well as ProRes for videos. Other than this, a new report highlights external details of the device as well.

Report Reveals Details on the iPhone 13's Camera to Feature Portrait Mode and ProRes for Videos, More

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared in a new report that the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup will feature ProRes videos, Portrait Mode video, ProMotion Display, a smaller notch, and much more. The new report corroborates earlier expectations of a smaller notch, something that will be the major design change that the company brings to the table.

Apple first introduced Portrait Mode photos with the iPhone 7 Plus and the feature gathered quite a bit of hype back in the day. Now, the company is taking the Portrait Mode up a notch by implementing it in videos. Other than this, the report also shares that ProRes would also be making its way to the iPhone 13 but only the bigger iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition to the Portrait mode video, the iPhone 13 series will feature new advanced filters. Using AI, the filter will be able to affect only a certain object or people.

Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colors at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.

Additionally, Mark Gurman also reconfirmed that the upcoming iPhone 13 models will feature the A15 chip with faster performance. Moreover, the display will house a higher refresh rate screen with potential Always-On capabilities. The notch on the iPhone 13 is getting smaller and even though it is still there, we are glad that the company is finally making a change.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest iPhone 13 camera leaks? Share your insights with us in the comments section below.