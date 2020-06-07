This 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB Storage is Not a Bad Deal for $729

Available in extremely limited quantities, you can pick up a renewed 2018 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for just $729.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro Currently Available for Just $729 with 256GB Storage and Wi-Fi

Tablets turned into an instant source of entertainment overnight. Even if you are planning to get some serious work done, tablets will always help you as a complete laptop replacement. Right now, you can buy the 11-inch iPad Pro from 2018 for a low price of just $729 renewed, which is not only a great tablet but a powerful laptop replacement, too.

The most outstanding feature of this model is the 256GB of internal storage. While many settle for 64GB with some sort of sacrifice, 256GB is the way to go if you want a tad bit extra for everything you are planning to do, including keeping your entire photo library offline.

Apart from that, you get a 11-inch Liquid Retina display with rounded corners. There’s a powerful A12X Bionic chip under the hood that puts a lot of laptops to shame in terms of performance. You get a powerful set of cameras that can shoot 4K video. Face ID the method of unlocking the tablet and authenticating Apple Pay payments online. There’s also a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and connecting different accessories.

There is a lot to love about the iPad Pro, whether you use it as a tablet or a laptop. And if you always wanted one for a low price with tons of storage then this is your moment to shine.

Buy Apple iPad Pro 2018 (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Gray (Renewed) - $729

