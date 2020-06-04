SEGA Genesis Mini Drops to $49.99 Again, Save $30 Without Lifting a Finger

The SEGA Genesis Mini is back on sale again today, dropping to just $49.99, down from its $80 MSRP. Save $30 instantly without doing anything at all.

Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with the SEGA Genesis Mini Console for Just $49.99

The SEGA Genesis Mini is a wonderful console to own if you are into the classics. And right now, you can own the console at an even lower price point of just $49.99, thanks to the limited time deal.

Preloaded with 42 games in total, there's loads of entertainment to be had here out of the box. And since the console ships with two controllers, a charger and HDMI cable right in the box, you won't be scrambling around just to get to the boot screen.

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.

The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!

Box contents: Sega Genesis Mini console and 2 wired controllers, 40 games + 2 bonus games, power cable and USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

If you can't make your mind about the Genesis Mini, be sure to check out our review here.

Buy Sega Genesis Mini - Genesis - Was $80, now just $49.99