Save $100 on a Brand New Apple Watch Series 5, Deals from Just $299

Apple is offering the Apple Watch Series 5 for a stunningly low price of just $299. There are tons of models to choose from with instant savings up to $100.

Bag a Brand New Apple Watch Series 5 and Up Your Fitness Game for a Low Price of Just $299

It’s really easy to recommend an Apple Watch if you are an iPhone user. It has everything you can ask for and some more. The latest in the lineup, the Apple Watch Series 5, is really getting people onboard the tech wearable bandwagon, and right now you can join in too by spending just $299. That’s correct, you can save $100 on a brand new Apple Watch and there are plenty of options to choose from.

Apart from the wonderful edge-to-edge Retina display, the biggest selling point of the Apple Watch is the fact that the very same display stays on at all times. Whether you are sitting down, working out, or doing literally anything at all, that display will stay on so you can quickly glance at the time or your workout progress without having to raise your wrist.

Apart from that, the Series 5 has all the great features you’d expect in Apple’s wearable. It runs watchOS right out of the box, it lets you make and receive phone calls, it lets you send and receive text messages, use apps, check maps and so much more. For fitness lovers, this is one smartwatch you really need on your wrist as it motivates you towards your goal.

Last but not the least, the Apple Watch Series 5 features a built-in ECG monitor. But keep one thing in mind: this feature is available in select regions only.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 Smartwatch - From $299

