Xcentz is offering its 6-feet long USB-C to Lightning cable for a measly price of just $10, which is essentially a throwaway price.

Although we love to charge up our devices using wireless chargers, but nothing beats the good old fashioned wire every now and then. And if you are an iPhone or iPad user and needs a brand new cable to charge your gear, then this one from Xcentz is something you need right now.

First and foremost, this cable is MFi-certified meaning that it has Apple’s seal of approval and it will work just as good as the official thing and maybe even better, and we will get to that in a second. Secondly, this cable is 6-feet in length, which means you don’t have to worry about sitting close to the wall adapter itself while you are charging up your gear.

Now here’s why this cable is better than Apple’s: because it is nylon braided and will withstand thousands of bends before eventually showing signs of wear and tear. A lot of cables, especially Apple’s, tend to chicken out if not handled properly, but this Xcentz cable will keep on going.

This cable has a USB-C connector on one end making it the perfect cable for fast charging a supported iPhone or iPad. Just pair it with an 18W USB-C charger and you can expect to charge a dead iPhone all the way to 50% in just 30 minutes.

If you are interested in this cable, just head over to the link below and make sure you enter that discount code at checkout.

Buy Xcentz USB C to Lightning Cable - Was $13.99, now just $10 using discount code 7FXWSX7Z

