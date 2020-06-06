Bag this iPhone 7 with 128GB of Storage Space for Just $210

Apple’s iPhone 7 with 128GB storage space is available in limited quantities for a low price of just $210, fully unlocked and renewed.

Apple’s A10 Fusion Powered iPhone 7 with 128GB Storage Space Currently Going for $210 Renewed and Fully Unlocked

We love the iPhone 7 for a lot of reasons. Even after all these years, it’s the refined version of a smartphone which we all fell in love with, the iPhone 6. It packs a wonderful display, a great set of cameras, an aluminum body and more. Right now, you can own one with 128GB of storage for a low price of just $210 if you are taking the unlocked and renewed route.

This particular model comes in the matte black finish and features storage space that will keep you going for a long period of time. But what’s more important is the fact that this phone features a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, therefore it is super comfortable to handle when it comes to size and goes a mile further by letting users deep press on menus to reveal more.

The A10 Fusion chip handles everything you do on the smartphone. From apps to games to your email, this chip is a champ even in 2020. Then there are the excellent cameras front and back which not only snap great photos but awesome video, too.

There is a lot to love about this phone and we highly recommend making use of this deal if you want to save money. It’s not every day you end up saving big on a 128GB smartphone, so here’s your chance.

Buy Apple iPhone 7, 128GB, Black - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $210

While you are here, check out the following deals too: