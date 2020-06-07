Hurry Up and Get an Unlocked iPhone X for Just $449 Today

If you are quick enough, you can get yourself a fully unlocked and renewed Apple iPhone X smartphone for just $449 in Space Gray.

If you are out in the market to pick up an old flagship phone for a low price then allow us to introduce to a renewed iPhone X. Available for just $449, this is a no-brainer buy for several reasons. First of all, it’s cheaper than a renewed iPhone XR, which is nothing but amazing. Secondly, it packs premium hardware for a very low price, such as an OLED display.

This particular model comes with 64GB of storage and Space Gray color - both are going to bode well with users. There’s a powerful A11 processor which is fast even after all these years. What’s more important here is the fact that this phone features an OLED display, something which is casually missing from a phone like the iPhone XR.

The phone features a glass and stainless steel build and feels premium in the hand. And since this phone features a glass back therefore you get access to the wireless charging feature. Just place the phone on a compatible Qi wireless charging pad and you will start charging up instantly.

Wrapping things up are the cameras - you get a dual-camera setup at the back that can take stunning photos and shoot video in 4K at 60 frames per second. The front camera can take wonderful portrait shots thanks to the depth sensor.

Since this is a renewed phone therefore it will ship with at least 80% or more battery health. You will get an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box. This phone is fully unlocked for use on any carrier of your choice.

