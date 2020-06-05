Unlocked iPhone XR Available in All Colors from Just $456

A huge stock of renewed and unlocked iPhone XR smartphone is available in all colors, starting from just $456.

Own an iPhone XR with 64GB of Storage in the Color of Your Choice, Fully Unlocked for Just $456

The iPhone XR is still a fan favorite in the year 2020. It has a large display, it packs serious firepower when it comes to hardware and it runs Apple’s latest software update right out of the box. Retailing for just $599, it’s not a bad deal at all. But wait, you can pick one up for a low price of just $456 if you are taking the Amazon renewed route. And yes, this phone is fully unlocked too, so pop in a SIM card of your choice and off your go.

The iPhone XR ships with a large 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. There’s a powerful A12 Bionic chip under the hood paired with 3GB of RAM. You also get a powerful set of cameras, including a 12-megapixel one at the back that can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second. Apart from that, you get stellar battery life, fast LTE, wireless charging and fast charging using USB-C to Lightning.

iPhone XR is a great phone if you want something with a large display. Sure, you can take the 2020 iPhone SE route, but you have to make do with a small 4.7-inch display. Also, the iPhone XR will keep on receiving software updates for years to come, so that makes things really great.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB - From $456

