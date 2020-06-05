Apple Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $91 Today [Save $9]

Apple's $100 Smart Folio case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently discounted to $91, saving you $9 instantly.

While first-party accessories tend to be expensive, but they offer the best fit and finish there is. Right now, Apple's Smart Folio case for the iPad Pro (12.9-inch model) is currently discounted to $91, down from the usual $100. While that might not seem like a huge discount, but it's something worth considering.

Compatible with both the 3rd and 4th-generation iPad Pro tablets (12.9-inch model), the case attaches magnetically to the back, offering sturdy protection no matter how you use the tablet. Since this is a folio case, it will keep the display of the tablet protected at all times.

The Smart Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality.

You can fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

The front cover of the tablet rolls back to give you an angle to type away things using the on-screen keyboard or even make the tablet stand upright if you want to watch a movie, TV show, play games or even hold a virtual meeting. Once you are done using your iPad Pro, just close the front cover and it will automatically put the screen to sleep.

