Treat Yourself to Apple’s Latest iPad for Just $249 Today

Apple has dropped the price of its latest-generation iPad to $249 once again, offering an instant saving of $79 on the Space Gray model.

Our Favorite iPad from Apple Drops to Just $249 Once Again, Own the Latest and Greatest with $79 Off

If you need an iPad to do iPad stuff then you can't go wrong with the latest iPad 7. It has the best apps, a wonderful set of features, and with a starting price of just $249 for a limited time, it's now even better.

The iPad 7 comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display that features support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. What this means is that this tablet is the perfect tool for taking down notes, going through your assignments, completing tasks and even creating new ones.

There is a powerful A10 Bionic chip under the hood, which is miles better than anything you'd find in a competing tablet. We never had one slow down on us, so it's safe to assume that it will blitz through your daily tasks without breaking a sweat.

You also get a pair of cameras front and back. Both cameras are great for making FaceTime calls, or if you want to scan documents and sign them off, you can do that as well. But please, don't be that guy who takes photos using an iPad.

Everything is wrapped off with ten hours of battery life, 32GB of internal storage, fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a Touch ID Home button and of course the Lightning port for charging it all up.

This is a limited time deal only therefore make your move fast if you want to save good money on a brand new iPad.

Buy Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $249

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deals: