Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and Unnamed ‘Project Zodiac’ Found in Latest Galaxy S20 Kernel

Kernel sources for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra were released by Samsung. In addition to their obvious benefits for developers, the kernel code appears to provide evidence regarding Samsung’s upcoming handsets. One is the Galaxy Note 20, which we’ve heard a little about from rumors. Next is the Galaxy Fold 2, of which we’ve also heard about, but a ‘Project Zodiac’; now that’s something new. Let us see what other forms of evidence we can find that will help us figure out what Samsung might be planning for the future.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Was Mentioned in These Galaxy S20 Kernel Sources; no Evidence of a Snapdragon 865 Plus or an Exynos Equivalent Spotted

The leaked kernel code was seen by XDA Developers, and though the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Fold 2, ‘Project Zodiac’ weren’t explicitly mentioned, their codenames are referenced. For example, Project Canvas, which could be referenced for the Galaxy Note 20, and so was Project Winner 2, which is suspected to be the Galaxy Fold 2. The name Project Winner 2 was also discovered a few months ago, so it’s not surprising that it showed up here.

As for ‘Project Zodiac’, XDA reports that there’s no official model name for this device, and it’s powered by a Snapdragon 855 and looks to be targeted to the Chinese market. As for the Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Fold 2, they’ll probably be fueled by the Snapdragon 865, but here’s something surprising. There’s no mention of an Exynos chipset, and although Samsung is rumored to be working on a 5nm Exynos 1000, it isn’t mentioned or referenced in these kernel codes.











That doesn’t mean we won’t see an Exynos silicon present in these models; we’ll just have to wait from an official confirmation from Samsung. Also, this kernel leak doesn’t highlight the existence of a Snapdragon 865 Plus. This can either mean that Samsung may not choose a slightly powerful silicon or the Snapdragon 865 Plus doesn’t exist at all. Like we stated before, we’ll have to see what the future holds.

Since there’s a lot left to be uncovered, we’ll obviously recommend that you exercise a little patience and treat this leak with a pinch of salt. The Galaxy Fold 2, and the Galaxy Note 20 should launch in H2 2020, so we’ll continue to update you on future rumors and leaks regarding these flagships. Stay tuned.

Source: XDA Developers