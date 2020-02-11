Samsung Galaxy 20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Now Official: Features, Specs, Price, Release Date

Samsung’s premium Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra have officially been unveiled. For those that want to own any one of these models, we have the features, specs, price and release date in one place, so you don’t have to look anywhere else.

Samsung Takes It One Step Further With the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra - Incorporates a Slew of Impressive Hardware, but It Comes at a Price

Though the Galaxy S20 is expected to be one of the best flagship handsets you can get for the money, if you’re a straight-up baller, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on the more expensive and undoubtedly the more featured-enriched Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. You might have heard everything there is to know about both behemoth-sized smartphones, but we’ll still run the information by you so that you can be updated on anything that you might have missed out on.

The Galaxy S20 Infographics Shed Light on the Specifications of the Devices

Samsung Galaxy 20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Display

Both the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra sport a Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 3200 x 1440 resolution that’s HDR10+ compliant and sports a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, the high refresh rate is only active at FHD+ resolution. As for the display size, the Galaxy S20 Plus sports a 6.7-inch diagonally measured screen, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra takes it one step further with a massive 6.9-inch panel. Both flagships also sport an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, and it doesn’t look like Samsung has incorporated any form of hardware-based facial recognition, but both of them will rely on software to do the trick.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Specs

Coming to the specifications, depending on where you live, the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 chipset flavors. There are also different RAM and storage variants, with the details provided below.

Galaxy S20 Plus 4G-ready version - 8GB LPDRR5 RAM

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G-ready version - 12GB LPDRR5 RAM

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra can also be configured with 128GB or 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage (expandable up to 1TB using microSD card).

The 5G-ready versions support both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands. In addition, there’s Bluetooth 5.0 support, along with an 802.11ax Wi-Fi adapter. Both flagships feature AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos audio, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi Direct, Smart View, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.

How Is the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom Feature Achieved?



























Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Cameras

This is one category that most of you have been waiting for and we can understand why. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus feature a plethora of cameras, but Samsung takes it up a notch with these specifications.

Galaxy S20 Plus - 12MP wide with 79-degree FOV and F/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide with 120-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture, 64MP Telephoto with 76-degree FOV with F/2.0 aperture, 3x optical zoom, and 30x Space Zoom.

Galaxy S20 Ultra - 108MP wide with 79-degree FOV and F/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide with 120-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture, 48MP periscope lens with 24-degree FOV with F/3.5 aperture, 10x Hybrid zoom, and 100x Space Zoom.

At the front, Galaxy S20 Plus features a 10MP camera with an 80-degree FOV and F/2.2 aperture. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, apart from its 40MP front-facing shooter, all the rest of the specs remain the same. As for the video recording, the front camera can capture 4K 60FPS footage.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Battery Capacity

Samsung became considerably generous with the battery capacity when unveiling its Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 4500mAh battery and it supports 25W SuperFast Charging, along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. The Galaxy S20 Ultra supports all the aforementioned technologies, but it takes things one step further with a mammoth-sized 5000mAh cell that supports 45W SuperFast Charging.

















































Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Available Color Options

The Galaxy S20 Plus will be available in the Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue flavors. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it will only be available in the Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black versions.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra Pricing & Release Date

The base model of the Galaxy S20 Plus will cost $1199 while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will set you back by a whopping $1399. Pre-orders will start from February 21, and the availability of all models will commence from March 6.

So which model will you end up getting as your daily driver? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

