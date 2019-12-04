Snapdragon 865 Features Detailed; 200MP camera, 144Hz Display, 8K Video Support

Qualcomm shared a mini-teaser surrounding the Snapdragon 865 and we all knew that a bulk of the information would soon follow. This is certainly the best of what Qualcomm has to offer, with the Snapdragon 865 features appearing quite impressive, at least on paper. Here’s a closer look at all of them, including the specifications.

Snapdragon 865 Specs Include Sticking to Same CPU Cluster as Its Predecessor but Adding 25 Percent More Performance to the Mix

Just like the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855 Plus, the Snapdragon 865 features a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU cluster, using the following configuration.

One Kryo 585 Prime core running at 2.84GHz (based on ARM’s Cortex-A77)

Three Kryo 585 performance cores running at 2.40GHz (based on ARM’s Cortex-A77)

Four Kryo 585 efficiency cores running at 1.80GHz (based on ARM’s Cortex-A55)

According to Qualcomm, this entire configuration should deliver about a 25 percent increase in performance when compared against the Snapdragon 855. As for the GPU, the new Adreno 650 with Vulkan 1.1 support can deliver up to 20 percent faster graphics performance compared to the Adreno 640 and is expected to be 35 percent more power efficient when compared against the aforementioned GPU.

Snapdragon 865 Features - in-Depth Details

Display support - Qualcomm states that one of the many Snapdragon 865 features include support for 144Hz refresh rate displays. With OnePlus smartphones already sporting 90Hz screens, it won’t be difficult to imagine Android phone manufacturers making that extra effort in ensuring that customers have access to buttery-smooth display technology.

ISP - The new ISP or Image Signal Processor is called the Spectra 480 and it can process 480 gigapixels per second. This makes it possible to capture 4K HDR video coupled with 64MP burst images. Qualcomm also states that the new ISP supports up to single 200MP sensors. In addition, 8K video recording at 30FPS is also supported by Qualcomm’s latest silicon, along with with 960FPS slow-motion video capture at 720p, and 120FPS footage capture at 4K.

AI performance - Another one of Snapdragon 865 features, Qualcomm claims that the new SoC can handle 15 TOPS, or trillion of operations, giving it more than twice the capability of the Snapdragon 855, which could only achieve 7 TOPS. This is made possible thanks to the new 5th-gen AI engine, as well as the Hexagon Tensor Accelerator that’s present in the Hexagon 698 DSP.

Connectivity - The Snapdragon 865 will only be offered in the 5G variant but that doesn’t make it any less convenient. The Snapdragon X55 5G modem is made on the 7nm manufacturing process and is backwards compatible with the 2G, 3G, and 4G standard; it’s offered with the Snapdragon 865 but it doesn’t come integrated to the SoC. Its maximum theoretical download speed limit is 7.5Gbps, with upload speeds peaking at 3Gbps. The new modem also supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, along with being more power-efficient than the Snapdragon X50. This may be one reason why Apple has been rumored to use the Snapdragon X55 modem in all upcoming iPhone 12 models slated for a 2020 release; efficiency

Now comes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Snapdragon 865 features Wi-Fi 6 support thanks to the new Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 feature. Bluetooth 5.1 support has been added, along with Qualcomm’s new aptX Voice, allowing for clearer sound as it supports 24-bit 96kHz audio.

Memory support - The Snapdragon 865 gets LPDDR5 memory support at up to 2750MHz. Samsung earlier commenced mass production of LPDDR5 chips for use in future smartphones and tablets, meaning that we’ll probably see them in the 2020 family of Android flagships. This standard is up to 1.5 times faster than the previous-generation one, which is LPDDR4x and it consumes less power at the same time. Now if you’re wondering about the storage standard, the Snapdragon 865 features UFS 3.0 support.

New charging technology - Snapdragon 865 supports Quick Charge 4+, which can deliver up to 27 watts of rapid charging for when you want to quickly top up your smartphone if you have to head out quickly. While your device will take a while to fully juice up in comparison to the newer standards that dial up that wattage number to 65W, battery longevity might be something you care about. Qualcomm states that its new Quick Charge AI will prevent early degradation of batteries so you can use your current handset for much longer without replacing it, or the battery inside.

Qualcomm also has an official Snapdragon 865 features page on its website now, if you find such things interesting as well as glance around the plethora of additions and changes the company has made. So far, we’re impressed with what the SoC can do, but we’ll continue to hold our reservations till we see what the silicon can actually do in real-world performance scenarios.