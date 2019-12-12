Exynos 1000 Under Development; Rumored to Use Cortex-A78, New GPU

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 990 reported to power the Galaxy S11 family may not have the upper hand against the Snapdragon 865. This may be one reason why the Korean giant is reportedly releasing more Snapdragon 865-powered versions of the Galaxy S11 family in several markets. The company may definitely be looking at its latest SoC with a bit of disdain, and according to a tipster, the upcoming Exynos 1000 may make up for potentially lost performance, efficiency, and other high-end features.

Exynos 1000 Could Also Take Advantage of New Mali-G78 GPU, or AMD’s RDNA Solution

Ever since it was reported that Samsung was shutting down its custom core development facility in Austin, there’s not been any developing news about an upcoming Exynos mobile SoC. However, tipster Ice Universe may be well connected with industry insiders, because according to an update via his Weibo account, Samsung could be working on an Exynos 1000 silicon that may be fabricated on the 5nm process.

Samsung Might Use MediaTek 5G Chips in Some Mid-Range Galaxy Devices

Since shutting down its custom core facility means the Exynos 1000 will not rely on custom high-performance Mongoose cores, the upcoming chipset could take advantage of ARM’s Cortex-A78 cores. According to the tipster, the Exynos 1000 may feature an octa-core configuration, where four cores will be performance-based, while the remaining cores will be focused around efficiency. Clock speed information hasn’t been provided right now, so we’ll have to wait on that.

Samsung’s Exynos lineup has generally been slower against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon offerings on the GPU side as well. For now, it’s not confirmed which GPU the Exynos 1000 will use, but it could be ARM’s Mali-G78, or AMD’s RDNA. If you recall, both Samsung and AMD announced their partnership back in June 2019, which was centered around providing graphics IP and patent licensing based on AMD’s RDNA architecture. The first iteration of these products is expected to launch in 2021, which is around the time we expect Samsung to publicly announce the Exynos 1000, if a such a chipset is under development.

Previous reports have also stated Samsung jumping into a custom GPU development race, as well as a gaming smartphone, so things are looking up for the future, even if they might not appear so right now for the Korean behemoth. Also, the Exynos 1000’s advanced 5nm process can also mean it will take on competitors like the rumored Kirin 1000, or Kirin 1020, and even Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 875 in both performance and efficiency departments.

Of course, it’s too early to brazenly comment on Samsung’s plans, so we advise you to treat this rumor with a pinch of salt. Still, an Exynos 1000 with a brand new GPU? Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Source: Ice Universe