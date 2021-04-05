Samsung Continues to Impress with Timely Updates for the Smartphones

Samsung started rolling out the April security patch to the Galaxy S21 series and many other devices before April even started, with my device getting the update on 31st March, earlier this year. But as we are all aware, the updates happen in stages. Samsung is continuing the impressive streak as the company has launched 4 builds in total, spanning across the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

With that said, the updates for the T-Mobile Galaxy S21 series and the unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. If you own any of these phones, the update notification should hit you pretty soon, and you should be able to download it with ease. Still, you can go to Settings > Software Update and check whether you have received the update or not.

You Will Soon be Able to Transfers Your WhatsApp Chats Between iPhone and Android Officially!

Samsung Continues the Streak with Impressive Update Timing

As far as the list is concerned, you can check the phones that have gotten the update and their respective model numbers and their build numbers and download links.

Galaxy S21: G991USQU2AUC8, released April 4

Galaxy S21+: G996USQU2AUC8, released April 4

Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU2AUC8, released April 4

As far as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra goes, you can check out the update below.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUC8, released April 2

As far as the changelog is concerned, here is what's new

Calendar

- Extract the date and address from the event title and recommend automatic registration.

- Receive notifications from SmartThings devices that also have specified schedule notifications.

- Extract the date and address from the event title and recommend automatic registration. - Receive notifications from SmartThings devices that also have specified schedule notifications. Camera

- The performance of Camera has been improved

- The performance of Camera has been improved Display

- Eye comfort shield function has been added.

- The color temperature of the screen automatically adjusts for the time of day.

- Eye comfort shield function has been added. - The color temperature of the screen automatically adjusts for the time of day. Buds Auto Switching

- Support Buds auto switching between Galaxy phone and tablet.

- Support Buds auto switching between Galaxy phone and tablet. Reminder

- Extract the date and address from the reminder memo and recommend to register automatically, and remind important information by situation.\

- Extract the date and address from the reminder memo and recommend to register automatically, and remind important information by situation.\ Share Sheet

- It is now possible to protect your privacy by deleting the location information of previously taken photos before sharing or posting them on social media.

- It is now possible to protect your privacy by deleting the location information of previously taken photos before sharing or posting them on social media. Social Platform

- Synchronize valid links created on devices with the same registered Samsung account.

- The use of social media services has been simplified. It is possible to share profiles, photos, notes, schedules, and more with friends simply by logging in to your Samsung account.

- Synchronize valid links created on devices with the same registered Samsung account. - The use of social media services has been simplified. It is possible to share profiles, photos, notes, schedules, and more with friends simply by logging in to your Samsung account. Photo Editor

- Object eraser feature has been added to Labs in Photo Editor.

- Using Erase Objects allows you to erase an object which you want in the photo.

With the latest updates, we clearly see Samsung's dedication to making its brand of Android even more attractive to everyone who is in the market for a new pho