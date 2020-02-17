Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Might Happen Much Sooner, as New Codename, Under-Display Camera Details Leak Out

Some interesting details related to the Galaxy Fold 2 launch have come forth, talking about a new codename, as well as some changes that will be made to the camera. Let us take a look at these details and see what kind of Galaxy Fold successor can we see in the near future.

Galaxy Fold 2 Specs to Include a Snapdragon 865; Newly Leaked Details Talk About Under-Display Selfie Camera, July 2020 Launch

Previously, the Galaxy Fold 2 codename was ‘Winner 2’ or ‘Win2’, with details shared that this model won’t feature any significant design changes when compared to its predecessor. However, things have taken a turn since then, as a new report from Aju News says that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch will include an under-display selfie camera. How much of a compromise this will make to the overall image quality, we don’t have a clue at the moment, but we’re sure to find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Spec Sheet and Renders Leaked; Snapdragon 855+, Two Screens, and More Features Detailed

As for the Galaxy Fold 2 codename, it’s apparently ‘Champ’, and for us, that word alone resonates a hefty design change, as well as ‘top of the line’ specifications. Samsung may also market the Galaxy Fold 2 as the first-ever foldable handset in the world to sport a completely bezel-less display. This should deliver an immersive experience for users while signaling that Samsung has considerably improved the foldable form factor. However, to make sure that the Galaxy Fold 2 launch wasn’t a wasted effort, there are other things the company should improve upon, such as better resistance to physical abuse.

A small Galaxy Z Flip durability clip shows that it may be the world’s most robust foldable smartphone, but it still has a lot of problems that need to be addressed. Hopefully, Samsung is listening to these complaints and will proceed to take action responsibly. As for the Galaxy Fold 2 specs, earlier rumors point to a Snapdragon 865. However, with the Snapdragon 865 Plus rumors kicking off, we can’t help but wonder if Samsung will use a slightly more powerful silicon from Qualcomm. Looks like time will tell.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Fold 2 launch in the near future? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Ajunews

