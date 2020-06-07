6-feet Long USB-C to Lightning Cable Discounted to $13.99, $5 Off – Features Insane Durability
Looking for a long USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging your iPhone or iPad? JSAUX has one on sale and it’s super tough too.
Save $5 and Fast Charge All Your iOS Devices with the USB-C to Lightning Cable from JSAUX for Just $13.99
While Apple’s very own Lightning cable gets the job done, but it’s anything but tough. If you are looking for something really, really durable then look no further than this cable from JSAUX. Not only it is super duper durable, but will fast charge a compatible iPhone or iPad when paired with an 18W wall adapter.
Starting things off is the length of this cable. At 6-feet long, it’s the kind of cable that is perfect for situations where the wall adapter might be a little further away from where you want to sit. Or, if the backseat passenger in a car wants to juice up an iPhone or iPad without moving their position, this cable will fit that situation, too.
Since this cable has a USB-C connector on one end, therefore it will fast charge an iPhone or iPad at top speeds. Just don’t forget to pair this cable with a USB-C wall adapter, and away you go.
Last but not the least, this cable is very, very durable. JSAUX says that it can withstand up to 15,000+ bends which means this cable is basically indestructible if you are an average user like us. If you think that isn’t enough, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can actually suspend 5KG worth of weight using this cable alone. We are not going to ask you to test that claim, but it should be enough to convey the message that this cable is actually quite tough.
Buy USB C to Lightning Cable 6FT, JSAUX [Apple MFi Certified] - Was $18.99, now just $13.99
While you are here, check out the following deals too:
- This 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB Storage is Not a Bad Deal for $729
- Hurry Up and Get an Unlocked iPhone X for Just $449 Today
- You Can Save $30 on a Brand New iPad Air 3 if You Hurry Up
- This $10 USB-C to Lightning Cable is 6-feet Long and Discounted for Limited Time
- Bag this iPhone 7 with 128GB of Storage Space for Just $210
- Original iPhone SE with 32GB Storage, Rose Gold, Fully Unlocked, Renewed Available for Just $139
- Brand New Google Pixel 3a is $120 Off Right Now, Pixel 3a XL $160 Off
- Save $100 on a Brand New Apple Watch Series 5, Deals from Just $299
- Unlocked iPhone XR Available in All Colors from Just $456
- Apple Smart Folio Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $91 Today [Save $9]
- Treat Yourself to Apple’s Latest iPad for Just $249 Today
- SEGA Genesis Mini Drops to $49.99 Again, Save $30 Without Lifting a Finger
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter