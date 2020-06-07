Looking for a long USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging your iPhone or iPad? JSAUX has one on sale and it’s super tough too.

Save $5 and Fast Charge All Your iOS Devices with the USB-C to Lightning Cable from JSAUX for Just $13.99

While Apple’s very own Lightning cable gets the job done, but it’s anything but tough. If you are looking for something really, really durable then look no further than this cable from JSAUX. Not only it is super duper durable, but will fast charge a compatible iPhone or iPad when paired with an 18W wall adapter.

Starting things off is the length of this cable. At 6-feet long, it’s the kind of cable that is perfect for situations where the wall adapter might be a little further away from where you want to sit. Or, if the backseat passenger in a car wants to juice up an iPhone or iPad without moving their position, this cable will fit that situation, too.

Since this cable has a USB-C connector on one end, therefore it will fast charge an iPhone or iPad at top speeds. Just don’t forget to pair this cable with a USB-C wall adapter, and away you go.

Last but not the least, this cable is very, very durable. JSAUX says that it can withstand up to 15,000+ bends which means this cable is basically indestructible if you are an average user like us. If you think that isn’t enough, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can actually suspend 5KG worth of weight using this cable alone. We are not going to ask you to test that claim, but it should be enough to convey the message that this cable is actually quite tough.

Buy USB C to Lightning Cable 6FT, JSAUX [Apple MFi Certified] - Was $18.99, now just $13.99

