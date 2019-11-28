10.5-inch iPad Air Selling for Just $399 and Selling FAST [$100 Off]
Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air is currently selling for just $399 which is a $100 discount. Grab it today before it sells out.
Black Friday 2019 Offering the 10.5-inch iPad Air with a Massive $100 Discount with Extremely Limited Stock
Apple's latest iPad Air is seeing a massive $100 price drop making it a wonderful tablet to own for a lot of reasons. For starters, it packs the same A12 Bionic chip as the iPhone XS from last year, which means that it's a real powerhouse and offers pro performance at its price. It even has a larger 10.5-inch Retina display with thinner bezels, Touch ID, a great set of speakers.
Keep in mind that this deal is constantly going in and out of stock therefore act fast if you want to grab this tablet for yourself in the exact color which you were hoping for. Currently, the Space Gray model is going in and out of stock randomly. The Silver model however, is still up for grabs. Still, play your luck and become the owner of a brand new iPad Air right now!
Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Was $499, now just $399
Looking for more deals? Dive right in!
- Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $44 Off Right Now
- Black Friday Deal: Magic Mouse 2 $20 Off, Now Just $59 [Was $79]
- Apple Pencil 1 Discounted to $79 for Black Friday 2019 [Was $100]
- Black Friday Deal Discounts SanDisk and WD Products by up to 60%, Includes microSD, SD Cards, SSDs, More
- Thanksgiving Day Deal Discounts Iron Man Edition Tello Drone to Just $89 [Was $129]
- Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Plug Bundle for Just $26.99 [Was $74.98]
- 11-inch iPad Pro Now $150 Off for Thanksgiving, Starting from $649
- Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System $120 Off for Black Friday 2019
- Black Friday 2019 Discounts 64GB 11-inch iPad Pro to $674 [$125 Off]
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Latest MacBook Air for Just $799 with No-Rush Shipping [Was $1100]
- Red Hot Black Friday Deal: 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD Card for Just $14.48
- Amazon’s $29.99 Fire 7 Tablet Deal for Black Friday 2019 is Crazy Good
- Apple Watch Series 3 Discounted to $169 for Black Friday
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Ring Video Doorbell for Just $59.99 [Was $99]
- GoPro HERO7 Bundle $135 Off for Black Friday 2019, Includes Extra Battery + microSD Card [Now $299]
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to $120 Off for Black Friday 2019 – Multiple Options Available