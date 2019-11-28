10.5-inch iPad Air Selling for Just $399 and Selling FAST [$100 Off]

Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Air is currently selling for just $399 which is a $100 discount. Grab it today before it sells out.

Black Friday 2019 Offering the 10.5-inch iPad Air with a Massive $100 Discount with Extremely Limited Stock

Apple's latest iPad Air is seeing a massive $100 price drop making it a wonderful tablet to own for a lot of reasons. For starters, it packs the same A12 Bionic chip as the iPhone XS from last year, which means that it's a real powerhouse and offers pro performance at its price. It even has a larger 10.5-inch Retina display with thinner bezels, Touch ID, a great set of speakers.

Keep in mind that this deal is constantly going in and out of stock therefore act fast if you want to grab this tablet for yourself in the exact color which you were hoping for. Currently, the Space Gray model is going in and out of stock randomly. The Silver model however, is still up for grabs. Still, play your luck and become the owner of a brand new iPad Air right now!

Buy Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Was $499, now just $399

Looking for more deals? Dive right in!