Wccftech’s Best Roleplaying Games of 2019 – Varied Rather Than Big

2019 didn't exactly have the biggest year in terms of traditional triple-A roleplaying games releases. However, the overall output was extremely varied to say the least, with something on the table for everyone to pick up and play.

With the year coming to a close, we've picked a selection of the best roleplaying games launched this year. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Previously in Wccftech's Best Games of 2019: Action, Adventure, Horror, Indie, Fighting, Platform, Strategy & Simulation, Sports and Racing

Disco Elysium (9.5)

From Baldur’s Gate to Pillars of Eternity, one common thread that links these classic cRPG’s together is in the quality of its writing. No one game on this list proves this as well as Disco Elysium with its insanely well-written internal monologues and inner thoughts. Combat is almost an afterthought with how memorable the dialogue surrounding the playable detective as he works to solve a murder for the second time. If there’s any one testament to the writing of Disco Elysium, it’s just how many times I’ve seen screenshots shared on Twitter of casual conversations about Communism or drinking.

GreedFall is the best game made by Spiders yet and a worthy RPG in its own right. While definitely not without faults in some areas, it delivers great writing, arguably the most refreshing setting seen recently in a fantasy game, and solid combat.

If the French game developer, recently acquired by Bigben Interactive, continues on this path of evolution, the bigger studios such as BioWare, Bethesda and even CD Projekt RED may have a new contender to deal with at some point in the future.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (9/10)

While many of the changes to the traditional Fire Emblem systems, such as the removal of the weapon triangle, bothered longtime fans, much of Fire Emblem: Three House’s changes were a net positive for the series and strategy roleplaying games as a whole. Three varying schools to control results in three different storylines to play through if you want to get the full story experience. Three Houses was nothing if not stuffed with content for players to get their money’s worth and with one of the best battle systems in a Fire Emblem to date, it’s clear to see why players couldn’t put this down for weeks when it launched.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (9.3)

Dismissing Dragon Quest Builders 2 as just a cute Minecraft clone would be a huge disservice to what Square-Enix has crafted in its second iteration. Nearly all of the mechanics from the original Dragon Quest Builders have been improved, giving players permanence to what they’ve built throughout different chapters rather than erasing all of their hard work. Perseverance in helping out NPC’s and completing quests unlock new recipes, giving the player more freedom to build how and where they want to as they level up and grind in this charming sandbox RPG.

The Outer Worlds (7.8)

Another title on our list of best roleplaying games of 2019 finds a similar thread to Disco Elysium in its writing. Obsidian has shown that their level of quirky and offbeat style of storytelling can exist alongside the more serious types of Pillars of Eternity. The Outer Worlds tried some new things in its leveling systems by implementing a new Flaw system that offered players a chance to take on a new flaw or phobia in exchange for an extra perk point, such as a fear of heights after sustaining enough fall damage. As Alessio mentioned in his full review, the combat “fares better, though it doesn't exactly shine either” as The Outer Worlds relies more on its worldbuilding and RPG mechanics than actual combat to become such a notable title.

The crowdfunded platform-style action RPG Indivisible should be admired for the sum of its parts, for the game wouldn’t be as enjoyable as it is without them, but they feel like only the smaller part of something greater. Even the roster of playable incarnations was a great surprise, even though I gravitated towards the same six or seven throughout nearly the entire adventure.

Kingdom Hearts III (8.6/10)

Was the long wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Honorable Mentions

While those above were our top picks for roleplaying games released in 2019, there were plenty of additional titles worth mentioning, such as: