Wccftech’s Best Platformer Games of 2019 – Jumping with Joy

The year is finally coming to an end, and we are continuing to look back at all of the big games that have been released throughout 2019. This time its platformers, and it's fair to say that this year has been a great year for them. Sure, we haven't got a big new 3D Mario game, but there's an excellent amount of variety and quality among our picks for the best platformers of 2019.

3D platformers are usually a relaxing romp where you explore worlds at your own pace, while 2D platformers are a different beast entirely - often starting out easy enough, but quickly ramping up in pace and difficulty before the end. And wouldn't you know it, our list is filled with 2D platformers ready to give you a challenge that'll last you until 2021. Read on for Wccftech's best platformer games of 2019!

Wccftech’s Best Fighting Games of 2019 – Exciting Brawls

Previously in Wccftech's Best Games of 2019: Action, Adventure, Horror, Indie, Fighting

The promise of unlimited, creative 2D Mario stages was incredible when Super Mario Maker first launched on Wii U, and while it was great, it lacked a few key features that fans wanted. So Super Mario Maker 2 launches with one of the most robust singleplayer experiences in any 2D Mario game, a completely new game style, loads of new customization features, and a broadly improved online experience.

This fixes almost every issue found in Super Mario Maker, and a recent update that allows playing with friends was sorely needed. The Story mode content alone would've been worth the price of a full-price release since it contains some of the best 2D Mario stages to ever appear in a mainline game, but this is just a bonus on what is an infinite package when you take online into account. Super Mario Maker 2 is a genuine essential for platform game fans.

Best Indie Games of 2019 – Living the Independent Life

My Friend Pedro: Blood, Bullets, Bananas is a beautiful blend of Matrix-like action and smooth platforming gameplay. At first, the guns you shoot and the way you move through the level are separate entities, but as you improve, you'll quickly find yourself using the platforming mechanics to become a more seasoned, experienced killer.

You'll be jumping between hanging ropes while shooting, rolling on the ground while shooting, spinning in circles to dodge bullets while shooting, bouncing bullets off of frying pans, and of course kicking people to death. It is a psychedelic action rampage that will have you returning to all of the stages in order to put your high scores on the leaderboards.

The Yoshi series of games certainly aren't known for their extreme difficulty, and it's no different here. Yoshi's Crafted World is a slow, relaxing journey through a variety of beautiful hand-crafted stages, and those stages are most certainly the highlight of the game. Each one is built seemingly from decorated household objects, like a custom diorama, and when you play through the stage a second time in reverse, you get to see how everything is put together with tape and staples.

This is an incredibly simple game, certainly not for those seeking a challenge, but it also acts as the perfect palate cleanser between more challenging titles. Yoshi's Crafted World's simple brilliance will help you wind down from any heart-pounding experience and get you ready to go another round.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night isn't strictly a platformer. It's a Metroidvania game - or perhaps more overtly a Castlevania-like - which means exploration and action are just as integral to the gameplay as jumping on platforms. Nevertheless, it's a worthy inclusion because Koji Igarashi made a triumphant return to game development with Bloodstained, after a successful Patreon campaign and a longer-than-expected development cycle.

Throughout development, Igarashi and his team listened to fan feedback and improved on the game multiple times in order to deliver the game that fans expected, and the love that has been poured into this project is clear to see. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is every bit a brilliant action game as it is a precise platformer, and it's one of the best of the year.

Yooka-Laylee wasn't the game I wanted upon release, and a lot of fans felt the same way. It's even understandable if it soured them to the idea of Yooka-Laylee games going forward. But that is a huge mistake, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair proves that. What we have here is a tough 2D platformer in the vein of the Donkey Kong Country series, but with a massive host of brand new features.

A huge, difficult lair, dozens of stages, and numerous ways to change the ways you play through them are all features that once mixed together make for one of the most interesting and replayable 2D platformers in years, and it totally redeems all the disappointment I felt when I played the first Yooka-Laylee game. Please, more of these in the future.

Honorable Mentions

Those were our choices for this year's best platformer games list, but we do have a couple more games that we'd like to highlight for genre fans.

Trials Rising

Blasphemous