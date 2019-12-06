Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus Could Pack a 5,000 mAh Battery

The Galaxy S11 series won't drop until early next year. Before that, Samsung could very well surprise us with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite. Until then, we have to rely on leaks that give us an insight into what Samsung has in store for us with their next flagship. We already know that the Galaxy S11 series will come with a quad-camera setup and support 8K video recording. Based on Samsung's recent display patents, it could also feature a 120Hz panel. All in all, the Galaxy S11 promises us a lot, and only time will tell just how many of those leaks are real. Now, we have some information about the Galaxy S11 Plus' battery.

The folks over at Galaxyclub.nl stumbled upon what appears to be the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus' battery that has a capacity of 5,000mAh. It just got certified by South Korea's SafetyKorea certification agency and bears model number EB-BG988ABY. Samsung is manufacturing these batteries in-house, by the looks of it. I'd add a Note 7 battery reference here, but those seem pretty dated at this point.

Considering that the Galaxy Note 10 packs a 4,300mAh battery, a 5,000mAh battery seems like an ideal upgrade. Besides, the Galaxy S11 Plus needs such a high-capacity battery if it is to run a 120Hz panel. A battery rated at 5,000 mAh will deliver about 4,850 mAh of power in the real world and with the hardware that the Galaxy S11 is reportedly packing, even this much might not be enough.

If the rumor is true, the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus' battery capacity will be the highest ever in a Samsung flagship. Currently, that record is held by the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G with a 4,500mAh battery. Unconfirmed reports also state that the Galaxy S11 Plus will support wired fast charging at 45W and wireless at 18W.

