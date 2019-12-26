Galaxy S11 Display Leak for All Models Compares Bezels, Size Differences

Samsung is expected to change up the design of its Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11 Plus for its rumored February 18, 2020 launch. As we move closer to the start of the new year, as well as closer to the launch event, more leaks will arrive in droves. On this occasion, Galaxy S11 display covers of all three upcoming models have been shared, revealing the size differences between the three handsets as well as the change in design. Let us dive into additional details and show you what we’re talking about.

New Galaxy S11 Display Leak Shows That Three Models Will Only Have a Size Difference to Them, as Samsung Is Expected to Maintain the Panel Design

An image was shared by Samsung leakster Ice Universe, showing protective front displays of the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11 Plus. If these are legit, then whether or not you purchase the larger Galaxy S11 Plus or the smallest Galaxy S11e, it doesn’t look like Samsung is making a compromise in the design. Sure, there is a massive size difference between the two models, but if you compare the bezels, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a noticeable change.

Samsung Trumps Apple and Huawei Flagships in Global Network Speeds

To bring you up to speed, the Galaxy S11e is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, while the Galaxy S11 will have a 6.7-inch display, followed by the Galaxy S11 Plus, which is rumored to feature a behemoth-sized 6.9-inch screen. That’s jumping into tablet territory. After checking out this Galaxy S11 display leak, it definitely looks like the term ‘compact’ is foreign to Samsung.

In addition to touting larger displays, the Galaxy S11 lineup is also said to support higher refresh rates. Where companies like OnePlus and Google have incorporated 90Hz panels on their smartphones, Samsung is rumored to give all three models a 120Hz refresh rate makeover, which should spice things up a bit. Also, the smallest model out of all of them, the Galaxy S11e, is said to feature a large battery, which should significantly bump up the screen-on time for users, even with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled.

In conclusion, it’s certainly going to be an exciting year for Samsung flagship loyalists, especially when the company is trying so hard to up its smartphone game. As for what we think, the biggest upgrade will be the camera, at least according to the same tipster so we’re definitely looking forward to updating you guys on the latest, so stay tuned.

Source: Ice Universe