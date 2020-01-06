Galaxy S20 Lineup Reportedly Confirmed to Be Samsung’s First Flagships to Ship With 120Hz Displays

Most smartphones in the market offer displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, and just in recent times, we have seen some vendors push out handsets with more fluid screens. The trend was started by gaming-centric smartphones, but now even brands like Google and OnePlus have jumped the bandwagon as their recent handsets offer a 90Hz screen. In the past, we had heard reports claiming Samsung Galaxy S20 will sport a 120Hz screen, and now the same has been reiterated.

Samsung Not Giving Preference Anywhere - All Galaxy S20 Versions Said to Ship With 120Hz Displays

Sammobile and Ice Universe both claim that the upcoming Galaxy S flagships will have 120Hz screens. If that’s true, the upcoming phones will be one of the first mainstream handsets to offer such a high refresh rate. As you might have heard before, a higher refresh rate makes animation and scrolling smoother, resulting in an elevated viewing experience.

Shortly After Leaked Promo Video, Samsung Officially Announces Galaxy S20 & Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Date and Event Location

Earlier, the One UI 2.0 beta had hinted that the South Korean giant is perhaps considering a 120Hz screen. The Galaxy S20 will supposedly have an option allowing users to choose between 60Hz or 120Hz, presumably to extend battery life. It also seems like the high refresh rate wouldn’t just be limited to the highest-end Galaxy S20 model, but will be available on all three handsets. On a related note, all the models in the Galaxy S20 range are expected to be quite capable; even the most affordable one should be given a substantial boost in features and performance.

The current Samsung flagships all offer a 60Hz display, so the move to 120Hz would be a significant upgrade. The improvements will likely not stop there, as the company is also allegedly gearing up to outfit its upcoming phones with high-resolution sensors and a 5x optical lens too. The tech giant will most likely launch the Galaxy S20 family during its Galaxy Unpacked event which will be held on February 11.

You might also like to check out:

Source: SamMobile