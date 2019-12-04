Galaxy S11 Camera Features ‘Confirmed’ to Offer 8K Video Support

Before all the rumors, the CAD renders and reports started arriving in droves, on tipster said that the Galaxy S11 would offer a camera system that was worth waiting for. One addition we’re excited to see debut on a high-end smartphone is support for 8K video recording at 30FPS. This feature was earlier found via the Samsung Camera app, and according to unnamed ‘sources’, it looks like one of the Galaxy S11 camera features will be to record footage that goes beyond the resolution boundaries of 4K.

Another One of the Many Galaxy S11 Camera Features May Include 4K 120FPS Video Recording Support for Tweaking Slow-Motion Footage at Higher Resolutions

Apart from the flagship being tipped to sport a 108MP primary camera and offer 5x optical zoom, Sammobile reports that sources tell the publication that 8K video recording 30FPS would be one of the many Galaxy S11 camera features to look out for. Sammobile hasn’t said where it got this information from, but it seems pretty confident.

Galaxy S11’s Latest Display Panel Leak Has a Much Thinner Chin Bezel & Centered Front Camera Like the Note 10

Most of the leaks that have emerged so far point towards the same. For instance, Exynos 990, which will likely fuel the Galaxy S11, supports 8K video shooting, and unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 865 supports this feature too. However, the Galaxy S11 wasn’t the first to offer 8K video recording support. That crown belongs to a much smaller brand called ZTE and its flagship offering, the Nubia Z20, which features a display on both sides of the phone. The only difference is that instead of 8K video recording support at 30FPS, the footage is capped at 15FPS, and that’s due to the limitation of hardware.

Things haven’t been simple for Samsung as of late, as the Korean giant’s smartphone lineup was being outdone by rivals such as Huawei. Needless to say, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 range is an impressive one and their shipments in millions is one reason why the company has managed to maintain its lion share of the market, but it’s quite evident that other companies have advanced in both camera hardware and features.

Perhaps viewing the competition as a legitimate threat has made Samsung realize that to really bring lost customers back to the brand, it’ll have to up the Galaxy S11 camera features. However, there’s still time for the upcoming models to materialize. At the latest, Samsung is rumored to announce the new family somewhere in February 2020.

Let us hope the camera hype surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S11 family is real and like always, we’ll be here providing timely updates to you guys.

