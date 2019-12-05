Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Sensor Area Will Be Very Large, Implies Tipster

Samsung’s upcoming flagship has been doing rounds on the internet frequently. The Galaxy S11 Plus camera is expected to thrash the competition, thanks to numerous upgrades. The prowess of the camera was earlier spoken of by well-known tipster Ice Universe, who has now posted what looks like the renders of the Galaxy S11 Plus cover, along with some cryptic information surrounding the flagship.

Large Area Dedicated to the Galaxy S11 Plus Camera Can Give It Superior Imaging Advantages, Such as Improved Low-Light Photography

The leakster had previously claimed that the Galaxy S11 Plus would be Samsung’s ‘nuclear weapon’. And now, he has some more details regarding the Galaxy S11 camera. Apparently, the surface area of the Galaxy S11 Plus would be unbelievably large. This is evident from its supposed cover, which has a massive rectangular cutout at the back. Not only the surface area of the camera system is tipped to be massive, but it is also expected to stick out an extra 2mm from the handset, according to leaked CAD renders.

Galaxy S11 Camera Features Reportedly ‘Confirmed’ to Offer 8K Video Recording Support

Looking at the image, we can surmise that the Galaxy S11 Plus camera will also comprise up of huge sensors. Bigger sensors can capture more information, take in more light, and churn out more detailed images as a result. According to previous reports, the phone will have five large camera lenses on the back, followed by two smaller sensors. The primary configuration is expected to include the rumored 108MP sensor, a telephoto unit, an ultrawide module, while the others could be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) units. The phone is also tipped to come with 5x optical zoom, and according to a previous rumor, it could support 8K video recording at 30FPS.

The camera area of the Galaxy S11 + is very large very large, and the camera is also very strong very strong. pic.twitter.com/4BwNP1ATol — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 5, 2019

However, keep in mind that a multi-sensor setup doesn’t necessarily guarantee impressive images, something which has been demonstrated by the Nokia 9 PureView. So, hopefully, Samsung is equally hard at work with the Galaxy S11 Plus’ camera software development. Of course, it won’t be as easy as everybody is making it sound; Samsung is sure to encounter massive resistance from players like Huawei, meaning that next year, smartphones will become feature-enriched like never before.

What’s the most exciting feature you’re waiting to see from the flagship apart from the Galaxy S11 Plus camera? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Ice Universe