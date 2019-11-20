One UI 2.0 Beta Confirms That Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Have a 120Hz Display

The Samsung Galaxy S and Note series, for all their accolades, are still behind the curve when it comes to high refresh rate displays. Yes, Samsung makes the best AMOLED panels in the world but refuses to push higher frame rates on it, for reasons best known only to them. However, some leaks that emerged in the past months hinted that the Galaxy S11 would feature a 120Hz screen. It'll bring the Galaxy S11 on par with the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone 2.

Today, seasoned leaker Iceuniverse dug through some One UI 2.0 beta code and stumbled a toggle in the settings that enabled a high refresh rate mode. There’s an option in the display settings called “Best Display” and “Save Battery,” which toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz. The Best Display is 120Hz and it says “Always use 120Hz for the smoothest possible display. This uses more battery than usual.” The description for Save Battery reads “Save battery by automatically switching between 60Hz and 120Hz based on the apps you choose and the content currently shown on the screen.” Considering that no existing device has capable hardware it is reasonable to assume that this toggle is reserved for a future device.

Galaxy S11 Specs, Features Hinted in Samsung Camera App; 8K Video Recording & Tall Display Included

Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

Furthermore, Samsung also patented a new type of AMOLED panel earlier this month. Samsung already makes displays for devices that are pushing 120Hz, so putting one on their own devices shouldn't be much of a stretch. Interestingly, this toggle doesn't exist in the version of One UI 2.0 that was rolled out for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung Galaxy S11 will very likely debut with Samsung's newly-announced Exynos 990 chip. The processor adds support for a 120Hz display refresh rate, so it is all but confirmed at this point.

A 120Hz screen will help cement Samsung's position as a gaming smartphone, something they've been trying to do since the Galaxy Note 9 dropped. There are already a ton of mobile games that can run at 120Hz, and it'll be nice to have more devices to run them on.

