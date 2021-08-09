New M1X MacBook Pro Models Enter Volume Production, With 800,000 Monthly Shipments Expected

With a previous report claiming that the M1X MacBook Pro family will enter mass production in the third quarter of this year, it was only a matter of time before we stumbled upon this update.

M1X MacBook Pro Models Were Earlier Spotted at a Regulatory Filing, Further Indicating That the New Models Will Launch Soon

With volume production started, DigiTimes reports that Apple suppliers intend on reaching as many as 800,000 monthly shipments of the portable machines by the end of November. According to a multitude of reports, Apple will eventually announce the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro line, and these will be the first from the company to tout mini-LED screens.

Apple Car (AAPL) Team Discusses EV Plans With Key Components Manufacturers During a Secretive Korean Jaunt Over the Weekend

The update from DigiTimes comes after the M1X MacBook Pro models appeared at the EEC, further indicating that mass production would commence soon. The new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 series were also spotted, further solidifying evidence that the technology giant is prepping for a jam-packed event in the coming weeks. Alongside the new MacBook Pro line, we might see the M1X Mac mini, which according to a tipster, will launch in late October or early November.

We do not believe Apple will unveil the M1X MacBook Pro range alongside the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September, most likely because it does not want the spotlight taken away from any product launch. These portable Macs are expected to see the first redesign since 2016, and that will include resembling the iPhone 12 with flatter edges. Apple is also expected to add a wide selection of ports, including bringing back MagSafe, adding HDMI, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

Last but certainly not least, the M1X chipset fueling the new MacBook Pro is said to be even more powerful than the M1, sporting a 10-core CPU, with the option of a 16, or 32-core GPU. Customers that wanted even more performance should likely hold onto their hard-earning money to pick up one of these.

You might also like to check out the following.

News Source: DigiTimes