New M1X MacBook Pro Models Have Appeared in Latest Regulatory Filings

As most of you know, Apple is reported to start mass production of M1X MacBook Pro models in the third quarter of this year, meaning that the new lineup will likely be unveiled in the fourth quarter. As it is with such launches, prior to the official announcement, new portable Macs have been spotted in fresh regulatory filings, suggesting that Apple is gearing to present these to the public soon.

Two New MacBook Pro Models Have Appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Database, and the New Numbers Do Not Correspond to Any Previous Mac Machines

In the regulatory filings, two new model numbers have shown up, and they are given below.

A2442

A2485

Naturally, the EEC has not explicitly mentioned if these are the new M1X MacBook Pro models, but since the two designated numbers do not correspond to any previously launched Apple devices, we can confidently say that these are the 14-inch and 16-inch machines. If so, we should expect a hefty redesign, with both models sporting flat edges like the iPhone 12, and of course, both powered by the M1X chipset.

The M1X itself is said to feature a 10-core configuration, with eight of them focused on performance and the remaining two designed for power efficiency. Apple is also said to offer 16-core and 32-core GPU configurations, so we will have to see if the options will be available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models or just one of them.

Previous reports have stated that the M1X MacBook Pro line will sport a MagSafe connector, an HDMI port, and Thunderbolt 4 ports to provide versatility to customers. Unfortunately, it will forego the Touch Bar and be limited to 32GB RAM, but some of you will still be pleased to see a UHS-II SD card reader present. Apple is also said to introduce mini-LED screens for the first time to this product class, so that is something we are looking forward to seeing as well.

Products appear in the EEC database when they are weeks from being released, and since we are already in the first week of August, it looks like Apple’s plans are going according to schedule.

