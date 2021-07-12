M1X MacBook Pro Models to Feature UHS-II SD Card Reader; Transfer Speeds Could Reach Near-SSD Levels

After removing the SD card reader from the 2016 MacBook Pro range, Apple has been reported multiple times to bring the slot back in the upcoming redesigned versions slated to launch later this year. One of the biggest changes arriving to the new MacBook Pro models is the SD card reader rumored to support the UHS-II standard. That only means increased data transfer speeds.

New Data Transfer Speeds on the UHS-II SD Card Reader Could Reach More Than Three-Times the Speeds of Standard SD Card Slots

According to Luke Miani, a popular YouTuber, Apple will introduce a UHS-II SD card reader to the M1X MacBook Pro line. The new standard could enable both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions to support data transfer speeds of up to 312MB/s. Those speeds make it three times what standard SD card readers can achieve, as their 100MB/s limit could quell frustration amongst content creators and creative professionals.

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Assuming M1X MacBook Pro owners do not wish to use an SD card reader, both redesigned machines are reported to arrive with USB 4 ports that will support the Thunderbolt standard, so expect increased data transfer speeds across the board. Keep in mind that while many potential customers will be thrilled that the upcoming portable Macs will feature an upgraded SD card reader, you need to be equipped with an SD card that supports the same standard.

If not, then you will experience crippled data transfer speeds. The only other time Apple introduced a UHS-II card reader was in the now discontinued iMac Pro and the refreshed 27-inch iMac. Apart from the new SD card reader, the M1X MacBook Pro models will reportedly ship without a Touch Bar but are rumored to feature an HDMI port, MagSafe charging port, and mini-LED screens.

As for their release, a previously published report stated that mass production will start from Q3, 2021, with the M1X MacBook Pro family launching in the fourth quarter of the same year.

News Source: AppleTrack