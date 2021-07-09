14-inch, 16-inch MacBook Pro Models Not Delayed; Will Undergo Mass Production in Q3, 2021
It might be an arduous task for Apple, but the company is still on track to mass produce its new and redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models during the third quarter.
Assuming Mass Production Kicks off on Schedule, Apple May Announce the New MacBook Pro Line in October
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has some juicy details for you surrounding the redesigned MacBook Pro family, and while it is in line with other reports, the crux of the report is that Apple has not delayed the new products. With mass production expected to kick off in Q3, 2021, which is in between the July to September period, the company could unveil the new machines in Q4, 2021, according to a previous rumor.
This launch timeframe suggests that Apple might hold a dedicated online event in October for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Alongside the new portable Macs, Apple will reportedly announce the Mac mini too, with all three products expected to feature the powerful M1X chip. The M1X is expected to feature 10 processing cores, with eight of them focused on performance, while the remaining two targeted towards power efficiency.
Apple could also announce the M1X in two GPU configurations, one with 16 cores and the other with 32 cores. As far as the redesign goes, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could resemble the iPhone 12 with flat edges on the side. Fortunately, that is not the only difference separating the new versions. We should also see the inclusion of MagSafe, an HDMI port, and an SD card reader.
The redesigned MacBook Pro models are also expected to be the first from Apple to feature mini-LED screens, after which the company is expected to transition the technology to the 2022 MacBook Air. We understand that you might have more questions about the upcoming machines, so we have extended our coverage below to answer those queries.
News Source: MacRumors
