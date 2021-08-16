M1X MacBook Pro Models to Be Available by November, According to Recent Report

With the M1X MacBook Pro lineup having reportedly entered mass production last week, it is only a matter of time before Apple makes the announcement official. However, what will actually matter is when customers can get their hands on the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch portable Macs. The answer to that is November.

Apple to Hold Multiple Events This Fall, With One of Them Showcasing the M1X MacBook Pro Models

In addition to Apple hold a September event for the iPhone 13 and other releases, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that later in the year, we should expect the new M1X MacBook Pro models. Previously, according to a tipster, both the redesigned MacBook Pro models and M1X Mac mini would be announced in late October or early November. Assuming the technology giant decides to unveil the new machines earlier, Gurman’s November availability prediction could be due to component shortages.

It is no secret that Apple’s supply chain is hampered with such problems, with the company attempting to mitigate them by adding Luxshare Precision as a mini-LED supplier. TSMC has also reportedly given Apple priority for chip orders due to the ongoing shortage, but there is no telling if the availability of the M1X MacBook Pro will be scarce few weeks after their official arrival to the market.

These portable M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to see the first redesign since 2016, and that will include resembling the iPhone 12 with flatter edges. Apple is also expected to add a wide selection of ports, including bringing back MagSafe, adding HDMI, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

Last but certainly not least, the M1X chipset fueling the new MacBook Pro family is said to be even more powerful than the M1, sporting a 10-core CPU, with the option of a 16, or 32-core GPU. Pricing is not yet available to us, but stick around for more updates, and we will eventually stumble across them soon enough.

News Source: MacRumors