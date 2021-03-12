Estimated Apple M1X Performance Numbers Using Existing A-Series Chips Data Show It Crushes 10-core Desktop CPUs in Multi-Core Results

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models are expected to get mass produced in the second half of 2021, meaning we will bear witness to the performance of the ‘M1X’ shortly. The upcoming chipset is said to be even more powerful than the 5nm M1, and one YouTuber has provided some estimated numbers based on the performance data of existing Apple chipsets. One thing is for sure; assuming these figures are accurate, the new MacBook Pro models could be the fastest portable machines the world has bore witness to.

Estimated Performance Numbers Show the M1X Is Much Faster Than a 10-Core Intel Core i9, and 8-Core Ryzen 7 5800X

Just like before, Luke Miani has provided a chart showing the estimated performance of the M1X. We do not know if the M1X is what Apple will be calling its new ARM-based silicon, so we will let the name stick for a while. What does matter is how it will perform. If Miani’s calculations are even a little close, it could make the new chipset faster than some desktop processors.

According to the results, the Geekbench multi-core score of the M1X almost touches 14,000, making it significantly faster than the 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X from AMD and the 10-core Intel Core i9-10900K. Before the M1 was officially announced, Miani provided some estimated performance figures of the A14X Bionic, revealing the results to be on par with a Core i9-9880H. The M1 is simply a differently-named variant of the A14X Bionic, and a previous official benchmark showed that Miani was accurate in his calculations.

So do these M1X performance numbers mean we should accept Miani’s predictions of Apple’s next ARM-based silicon? Considering that he was right on the previous occasion, we should give him the benefit of the doubt, at least for now. In case you did not know, a leaked specifications sheet revealed that the M1X could be a 12-core part, with even a tipster commenting on the same core count when talking about the next Apple Silicon. The core count alone should speak volumes of what to expect from the new MacBook Pro models.





This is definitely going to be an exciting year for mobile computing, and we will be here every step of the way. If you think these M1X performance numbers are something to look forward to, then let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Luke Miani