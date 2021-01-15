New MacBook Pro to Bring Back MagSafe, Along With More Ports, but Apple Could Get Rid of the Touch Bar

We can expect newly designed 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to arrive in the second quarter of 2021, but that’s not the best part. The newer versions are expected to feature the Apple Silicon, and according to a tipster, the next chip will be a 12-core part.

This suggests that the upcoming machines will be significantly faster than the models equipped with Apple’s M1 chip. However, one renowned analyst believes that to make the deal even sweeter, Apple could bring back MagSafe, along with adding more ports. Sadly, there could be a few sacrifices along the way.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, both MacBook Pro models could feature a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12. This would give both models the biggest aesthetics change since the 2016 MacBook Pro lineup arrived. Details spotted by MacRumors talk about the changes arriving for the two models, which are listed below.

The two new models are equipped with about 14-inch and 16-inch displays, respectively. In terms of casing design, the new models cancel the curvy design of existing models’ top and bottom parts and adopt a flat-edged form factor design similar to the ‌iPhone 12‌. The ‌MagSafe‌ charging connector design is restored. The OLED touch bar is removed, and the physical function buttons are restored. There is no Intel CPU option for the new models. They are equipped with more types of I/O, and most users may not need to purchase additional dongles.

Apple could want to remove the Touch Bar since it’s expensive to incorporate, so replacing it with a physical functions key row instead could lower the pricing significantly. We’re also excited to see the return of MagSafe, but given Apple’s propensity towards using USB-C on several devices, we aren’t sure how this will be implemented.

Furthermore, seeing how all Intel processors designed for notebooks consume more power and deliver less performance than the M1, the new Apple Silicon will likely outperform it. All these updates sound exciting, and we can’t wait to see how the new MacBook Pro models will perform. Unfortunately, we recommend readers treating all this info with a pinch of salt for now despite Kuo's legendary record.

If you wish to see what the new MacBook Pro models can look like, there’s a beautiful concept that shows both the 14.1-inch and 16-inch versions below.

News Source: MacRumors