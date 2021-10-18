Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro Lineup With New Ports Assortment, Including MagSafe, a Notch, Rounded Edges, 120Hz Display, More

Apple introduced some surprises during its unveiling, but one thing that nearly everyone knew was the introduction of redesigned MacBook Pro models. Not only has the technology giant revamped the aesthetics, but it has also introduced a bevy of ports coupled with various hardware upgrades, and we will dive into these details immediately. Let us get started.

New MacBook Pro Models Feature 60 Percent Thinner Bezels Compared to Previous-Generation Models, With the Lineup Including a 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch Model

There is a ton of information that Apple has shared surrounding the new MacBook Pro models, with the first being those rounded edges, as well as a new thermal design system that only ramps up the fans when it is absolutely necessary. The Touch Bar has been eliminated, which is something that our readers have heard about for months. The top portion has been replaced with physical function keys, and all of those keys now sport the same size as the rest of the keys at the bottom.

Other Design Changes and Display Specifications

Both MacBook Pro models feature a new Retina Display that has a 24 percent thinner border, with the top bezel being 60 percent thinner than the previous-generation MacBook Pro models. There is also a notch that houses the camera, with both machines supporting ProMotion technology with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3456 x 2224 resolution.

The display is adaptive, so depending on what is being shown on the screen, the refresh rate will change accordingly, to conserve battery life. The display itself supports one billion colors, with both MacBook Pro models utilizing mini-LED technology that was first used on the M1 iPad Pro.

