2021 MacBook Pro to Feature a Flat-Edged Design Similar to the iPhone 12, According to New Report

It was known for a while that the new 2021 MacBook Pro models expected to arrive during the second quarter of 2021 will get a redesign. However, would you get excited if we were to tell you that the upcoming machines could take design cues from the iPhone 12? A new report talks about this change in more detail.

New 2021 MacBook Pro Models Could Also Bring Back the MagSafe Connector

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, these MacBook Pro models will feature a flat-edge design, similar to the iPhone 12. Looks like Apple is partial to this design as not only has it been used when crafting the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro lineup, the iPhone 12 series, the company’s notebook family will be treated to it. The new Apple Silicon iMac that’s reported to drop in March could also feature the same redesign, but we’ll have to get confirmation from the company.

Kuo was the one who earlier mentioned that Apple plans on introducing one 14.1-inch and one 16-inch MacBook Pro model this year. Previously, the analyst didn’t mention anything about these notebooks getting an iPhone 12-like design but now that he has, it’s one more thing to get excited about. If you’re not too keen on design changes and care more about performance and I/O, it looks like the 2021 MacBook Pro line will offer that too. According to a tipster, the next Apple Silicon will feature 12 cores, hinting that the new models could feature a chipset more powerful than the M1.

In terms of connectivity, Kuo believes that Apple will not just bring the MagSafe connector back, but it will resurrect the SD card slot on the 2021 MacBook Pro models. Keep in mind that the SD card slot, MagSafe, and display ports were removed when Apple introduced a MacBook Pro model redesign in 2016. All ports were replaced with USB-C that also supported Thunderbolt 3. Looks like this year, Apple will retain Thunderbolt connectivity while also providing a little extra.

Unfortunately, Kuo predicts that Apple will remove the Touch Bar and bring back the function row. To be honest, we don’t think many people will miss the Touch Bar all that much, as there’s more utility to providing ports like MagSafe and an SD card. Whatever Apple’s plans are for the future, we’ll get to know more about the 2021 MacBook Pro line when it’s officially here, so stay tuned.

Also, if you wish to see what the new MacBook Pro models can look like, there’s a beautiful concept that shows both the 14.1-inch and 16-inch versions below.

News Source: Macrumors