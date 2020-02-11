Leaked Galaxy S20 Promo Video Sheds Light on Some New Features; Prices to Be Higher Than Initial Estimate

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is arguably the most leaked flagship in history, second only to Google Pixel 3. One would think that it would stop leaking at some point in time; more so hours before its official unveiling. It seems like Samsung has no such luck, as one Chinese YouTube channel seems to have gotten their hands on all three models and even took the time to explain some of their specs.

At this point, most of the information contained in the video seems tad repetitive. We already know the camera configurations of all three devices. The 'base' Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus will come with two 12 MP sensors, a 64 MP telephoto lens, and a 10 MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with a 108 MP wide-angle lens, a 48 MP telephoto lens, a 12 MP sensor, and a 40 MP selfie camera. The video also shows us the telephoto lens' prowess, something we'll go into more detail in a separate post. It also confirms that all three devices can record video at 8K 30 fps. There's something called 'Single Take Mode' as well. It captures a series of photos and images using all lenses and lets you pick the best moments out of them.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 Night Mode Comparison Shows Better Exposure, Greater Image Detail and Increased Zoom Levels

Another interesting takeaway from the video is that it confirms the existence of a Galaxy S20 Ultra with a whopping 16 GB of RAM. An earlier leak had predicted this, but it was since disregarded due to lack of evidence. Furthermore, it appears the base Galaxy S20 won't come with a ToF sensor, as highlighted by the lack of 'depth vision' branding underneath it.

Galaxy S20 series might cost a bit more than what earlier leaks suggested

Moving on, it appears that Samsung's official press release has been leaked ahead of its embargo as well. First spotted by Dutch publication Letsgodigital, it sheds some light on some of the Galaxy S20 series' features, and the Galaxy Buds+. Surprisingly, there is very little mention of the Galaxy Z Flip in it. Once again, there isn't anything new in the press release, and most of the information corroborates what we already know about the flagships.

The only useful information out of the whole release is the one that tells us about the price. As expected, these phones are not going to be cheap. The base Galaxy S20 will reportedly retail at €899 ($999) for the 4G version and €999($1100) for the 5G version. Both variants will only come with 128 GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S20+ 5G starts at €1099 ($1200) for the 128 GB variant and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at €1349($1450) with the same amount of memory. All three devices will come with 12 GB of RAM. Samsung will also throw in a pair of free Galaxy Buds Plus with every S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order.



Additionally, there are higher storage and non-5G variants for the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but their price isn't to be found anywhere in the list. Contrary to previous leaks, these prices seem to be a bit high. Perhaps the press release was only intended for some European countries and the prices might be adjusted according to region. Either way, we'll know all about the prices in a couple of hours.



