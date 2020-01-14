Galaxy S20+ to Come With a 64 MP Telephoto Lens, Can Record Video at 8K 30fps

Yesterday, two separate leaks told us pretty much everything we needed to know about the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It is the best device out of the lot, as is apparent with its hardware specifications. Not only do you get a 108 MP camera that is capable of up to 100x hybrid zoom (assisted by a 48 MP telephoto lens of course), there's also a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged at 45W and up to 16 GB of RAM.

That leaves us with another important question. Just what will the non-ultra variants of the device get? We know that the screen sizes will be smaller, but what else? Seasoned leaker Ice Universe may have the answers to some of those questions. Let's a take a look at what he had to say:

Galaxy S20’s Maximum Screen Resolution May Not Support the 120Hz Refresh Rate Mode; Hardware Limitation Perhaps?

S20：12MP+64MP+12MP

S20+：12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF

S20U：108MP+48MP+12MP+ToF — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

The base Galaxy S20 and S20+ will still come with a rather nerfed camera setup. Their main sensors are only 12 MP, compared to 108 MP whereas the Telephoto lens is 64 MP. The ultra-wide-angle lens is 12 MP throughout, a step down from the Galaxy Note 10 series' 16 MP sensor. It is also worth noting that the Galaxy S20 will not come with a ToF sensor. Usually, Ice Universe is on point with their leaks, but I'm going to recommend taking this one with a grain of salt. Let's hop on over to the video side of things and see what's going on over there.

Galaxy S20+ to support 8K video recording and will bring new camera modes







The second round of leaks comes via XDA Developers' Max Weinbach. It sheds some light on the Galaxy S20 series' video recording prowess. Originally, recording video at 8K 30fps was to make its debut on the Galaxy S10 series. Now, we have concrete proof that it will indeed be present on the Galaxy S20. The device will be able to record in 4K 60fps with video stabilization for both the front and rear cameras. Samsung will also be bringing the zoom-in mic from the Galaxy Note 10 to the S series with the Galaxy S20+

Furthermore, the Galaxy S20+ will also be host to a lot of new camera features. Some of them include Smart Selfie Angle which automatically detects the number of people in a frame and automatically switches to wide-angle mode if necessary. Then there is Pro Video let you use the pro mode settings while taking videos.

Bear in mind that this information comes from a pre-production Galaxy S20+ prototype. Chances are, Samsung has a lot more in store for on the release date.

