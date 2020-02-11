How to Livestream Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event?

The faithful day has finally arrived; the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event where the Korean giant is set to unveil a plethora of products for the first half of the year. Of course, there will be some notable announcements that we’re well aware the audience is waiting for, so we’ve provided sufficient details on how you can join in on the action and livestream the entire event from start to finish.

The Samsung Unpacked 2020 event will kick off at 11 AM PST, so if you want to livestream it, there’s an easy way to do that. Just carry out a simple Google search and adjust your sleep time according to your region.

“The anticipation has been building, but now the wait is almost over – Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is just a day away. The event is set to take place on February 11 in San Francisco and will showcase the company’s latest innovative devices that are set to shape the next decade of mobile experiences. If you’re unable to make it to San Francisco in person to learn more about the new additions to the Galaxy lineup, you can still watch the action unfold live by tuning in to any of the links below at 11 a.m. PST.”

As for the links to tune into the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, you can visit the company’s official websites below.

Alternatively, you can keep track of news through Samsung’s social media pages.

Coming to the notable announcements, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 lineup, which comprises of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. There’s also going to be Samsung’s second foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip that’s we’re expecting to be part of the event. However, this isn’t going to be the direct successor to the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung is reportedly working on that product too.

Just like before, we’ll be here to provide you timely coverage from the important Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, so stay tuned for more updates.

