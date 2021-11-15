Samsung Publishes One UI 4.0 Upgrade Rollout Schedule

Samsung has been consistently and properly pushing One UI 4.0 Beta update based on Android 12 for some time now. The update has rolled out to a few of Samsung's flagship devices, including the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series. The beta is also available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 series, and now Samsung has pushed a new notice on the Samsung Members app that suggests that the stable builds of Android 12 are not that far.

Samsung Galaxy Devices Should Start Getting the Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Starting This Month.

Samsung seems to have "accidentally" pushed a notice on the Samsung Members app, revealing the One UI 4.0 stable rollout schedule for its devices. As per the notice, One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 will start rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series this month, and that will be followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Note 20 series, and so on. You can check out the image below shared by FrontTron.

Galaxy S21 Series Finally Getting Stable Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Update

A similar notice did roll out to the Samsung Members app in Brazil. However, the rollout schedule was different. The good news, in any case, is that Samsung is going to be rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 very soon, and we already know what we should be expecting.

Before you get excited, there are a few things to note here. Samsung has removed the notice from both regions, which could mean that Samsung is still working out the schedule details. Additionally, it is safe to believe that the schedules that Samsung did push out were for the unlocked devices. This means that carrier devices are going to take longer than normal.

Are you excited about the One UI 4.0 finally being released in a stable form? Samsung has been hard at work as far as the update is concerned, so I am definitely looking forward to seeing what the company has in stores for us.