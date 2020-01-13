Leak Suggests Top Galaxy S20 Ultra Model Will Have 16GB of RAM, Only Variant to Have microSD Card Slot

Unlike previous releases, the 'Plus' variant of the Galaxy S20 series won't be the most powerful. This year, Samsung is prepping the Galaxy S20 Ultra to be the top-of-the-line model. Based on previous leaks, we know that it will come with a 6.9-inch 1440p 120Hz SAMOLED (not to be confused with Super AMOLED) panel, a 108 MP camera that supports up to 100x hybrid zoom and a 5,000 mAh battery. We also know that all Galaxy S20 series phones will come with at least 12GB of RAM.

However, Samsung appears to have another ace up its hole. According to seasoned leaker Max Weinbach, the specced-out Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly come with a whopping 16GB of RAM and will be the only device in the series to come with a micro SD slot. Chances are, the 16GB RAM variant will be reserved exclusively for the 256 or 512 GB variant. One rumor said that the device could also come in a 1TB storage configuration, but that is largely debatable at this point. This is possibly Samsung's way of taking 'ultra' to a whole new level.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Will Feature a 108 MP Camera and 100X Hybrid Zoom

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB. It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option. 108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide. 5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

The Tweet also confirms some other details about the Galaxy S20 Ultra such as the camera setup and battery configuration. The Galaxy Note 10 already supported wired charging at 45W and it was only a matter of time before other Samsung flagships supported it. Don't expect to get a 45W charger out of the box, though.

Earlier today, another leak by Twitter user Ishan Agarwal told us more about the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G's camera prowess. Both leaks predict pretty much the same specs, indicating that they could very well be what we see in the finished product. Furthermore, the difference between the ultra and the non-ultra variants seems pretty significant too. The latter will use Samsung's tried and tested 12 MP camera modules instead of the former's 108 MP sensor.

As we've seen with the Galaxy Note 10 series, Samsung seems to reserve the privilege of having a micro SD card slot only for users who buy the high-end variants. It comes as absolutely no surprise that Samsung is pulling it off again. Oh, and there'll be no headphone jack on this one too. Do note that this applies only to the 5G-enabled version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Will the 4G version have the same specifications? Only time will tell.

